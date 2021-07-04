Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 206,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,473. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

