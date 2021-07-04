Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 150,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.