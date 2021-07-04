Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,516,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $358.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

