Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,753 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.