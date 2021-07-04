InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,012.10

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $338,012.10 and $22,146.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00793557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

