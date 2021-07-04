InvestDigital Market Capitalization Achieves $333,073.80 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $333,073.80 and approximately $21,449.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00771029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.