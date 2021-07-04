ION Market Cap Tops $243,927.46 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ION has a total market capitalization of $243,927.46 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00265686 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00038364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,618,859 coins and its circulating supply is 13,718,859 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

