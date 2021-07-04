Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.