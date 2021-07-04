Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Several research firms have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
