Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.