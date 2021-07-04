IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.49% of IPG Photonics worth $55,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

