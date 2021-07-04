IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.