iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of IRTC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.