IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,088,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,116,290 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.