iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

