iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 486.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.44. The company had a trading volume of 609,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,935. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $270.85 and a 52-week high of $455.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.