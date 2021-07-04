Island Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $9,546.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $917,754.30 and $9,546.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Island Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Island Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Island Coin Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,963,622,654,709 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Buying and Selling Island Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Island Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Island Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.