Ixcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $76.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 57.2% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,200,372 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

