Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,270 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

