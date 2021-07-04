James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE JHX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.61. 25,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

