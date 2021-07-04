Jarvis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $466,053.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $466,053.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.