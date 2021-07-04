JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 532.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$27.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.