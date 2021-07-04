Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $$27.90 during trading hours on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

