JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of JKS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.