John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

