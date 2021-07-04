Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 416.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

