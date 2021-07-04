Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $169.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

