Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

XOM opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

