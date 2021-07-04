Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,285,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.69% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,005,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The company has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

