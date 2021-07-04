Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

