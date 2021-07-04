Joint Ventures Hits Market Capitalization of $42,850.54 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $42,850.54 and approximately $13,499.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

