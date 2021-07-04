Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

