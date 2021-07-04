JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 143,211 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,193,425.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of I-Mab worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

