JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,008 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $98.61 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

