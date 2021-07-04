JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,113,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

