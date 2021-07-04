JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 712,520 Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 13.82% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,411,000.

Shares of ASAX opened at $9.65 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

