JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEU opened at $34.36 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11.

