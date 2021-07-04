JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of TDUP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

