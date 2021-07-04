JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of AZZ worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.