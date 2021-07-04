JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $42.27 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.