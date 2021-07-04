JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227,195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

