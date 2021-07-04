JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $6.87 Million Investment in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,956,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $791,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBSTU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

