JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 114,545 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Camping World worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

CWH stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.