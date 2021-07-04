JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Avid Technology worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $39.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

