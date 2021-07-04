JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Archrock worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $3,975,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

