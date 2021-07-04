JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 135,151 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

