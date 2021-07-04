JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,365 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Cactus worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WHD opened at $39.12 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

