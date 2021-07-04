JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,802 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of Financial Institutions worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

