JulSwap (JULD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $568,796.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $568,796.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.86 or 1.00085665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,478,102 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

