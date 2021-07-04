Jupiter Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

