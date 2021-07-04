JustBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $7,725.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

